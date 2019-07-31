LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man died after a crash between two SUVs late Tuesday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. July 30. Police said a 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on N. Cimarron Road approaching the intersection W. Alexander Avenue with a red light. A 2018 Mazda CX-9 was traveling eastbound on Alexander approaching the intersection.
LVMPD said the driver of the Ford, identified by police as a 57-year-old man, ran the red light and hit the Mazda in the intersection. Police said the driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Mazda, identified by police as 36-year-old Corinna Downs, was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Police said Downs did not show signs of impairment.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will disclose the identity of the driver of the Ford once family is notified.
The crash marks the 64th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2019.
