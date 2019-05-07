LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday in connection with a string of armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.
Bailey A. Hall, 23, was arrested in August 2016 in connection with three robberies. He pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to 15 years in federal prison.
According to court records, Hall went into a fast food restaurant on Aug. 13, 2016, and robbed it of $114 before fleeing in a stolen car. Four days later, he robbed another restaurant of $150. On Aug. 21, he robbed a grocery store for a carton of cigarettes. During this one, he dropped his gun and it discharged. He fled that store with $950 and the cigarettes.
At the time, authorities said Hall was on parole.
