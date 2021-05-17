LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 54-year-old father and hospitality worker from Las Vegas is the first patient in the world on a new clinical trial for head and neck cancer.
The trial is happening in Las Vegas at Comprehensive Cancer Centers.
Ruben Solis has stage four laryngeal cancer. Recently, a tumor in his throat grew to the size of a football.
In the clinical trial, he's on a new form of immunotherapy and his tumors have been shrinking. He's been able to talk better.
One of the lead doctors in the trial said the main goal is to improve Solis' quality of life and his strength to spend time with friends and family.
"Even if Ruben responds to this and it doesn't work forever, the other thing is it pushes the clock back, so he has time to get to the next treatment. Even if he responds to one or two years, but even if it stops working in one year or 6six months from now, new clinical trials will come out and we'll have access to those," said Dr. Anthony Nguyen.
Dr. Nguyen said this is also a critical trial because Solis is a Hispanic man, and ethnic minorities are often underrepresented in clinical trials like this.
"Medicine development, drug development absolutely requires participation of everyone, because we want medicines to work with everyone," said Dr. Nguyen. "And one size does not fit all. So if you have all of one ethnicity, then that's great for that ethnicity, how about Latino folks, or African American folks or Asian people? Their genetics may be different than a different ethnicity, so that's why it's really important."
The new form of immunotherapy boosts the body's immune system to combat harmful cancer cells.
