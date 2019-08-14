LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of extorting $100,000 from a high-profile gambler visiting the city by threatening to sell a video of their meeting to a porn site.
According to the United States Attorney's office, 27-year-old Fredi Kazimirsky was arraigned in federal court Wednesday. He's facing one count of use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote extortion and was indicted Aug. 7.
Court records said Kazimirsky had an "intimate encounter" with the unidentified victim at a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip. Two months later, the two were supposed to meet, but didn't.
At the end of June, Kazimirsky texted the other person saying he had footage of their sexual encounter and he would sell it to a porn site or TMZ if the person didn't pay him $100,000 in cash, the release said.
Kazimirsky told the victim he recorded the encounter on a second cell phone and the victim had 24 hours to pay him. He also told the victim he had done this before to someone else associated with WWE.
Court records said the victim went to the local FBI office to report the extortion. The next day, he met the victim at an off-Strip hotel room to get the money.
Authorities arrested Kazimirsky when he arrived at the hotel. In custody, Kazimirsky admitted to sending the text messages, the U.S. Attorney's office said, and that he learned the victim was famous and "a professional high stakes gambler."
Kazimirsky's trial was scheduled for Oct. 7. He faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
