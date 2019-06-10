LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man seen in a 2018 social media video apparently beating a dog was sentenced on Monday.

Daman Holmes will serve five to 13 years in prison after taking a plea agreement earlier this year.

District Judge William Kephart on Monday also recommended psychiatric treatment, per court records.

Holmes, 36, was taken into custody in October after an FBI investigation related to a stalking tip from his ex-girlfriend's mother.

The FBI was contacted on June 20, according to police documents, claiming that Holmes had been sending death threats to the reporting party's daughter, the mother of his child.

The threats included videos appearing to show Holmes beating a dog, sent to the woman on July 13.

The videos, showing a man hitting a grey and white pit bull with a closed fist, went viral on social media in September, along with an unofficial petition to find and arrest Holmes.

After Holmes was blocked by his ex, he threatened members of her family, her mother told investigators.

The victim forwarded the messages and videos to the FBI on July 11. That day, FBI Special Agents made contact with Holmes at his apartment in Siena Suites, on Boulder Highway.

Investigators spoke with Holmes at his apartment, where a pit bull matching the description of the one in the video was also seen, police records show.

Holmes, not under arrest at the time, was taken in for questioning.

Investigators said Holmes admitted to sending threatening messages, that he "has a violent temper," that he produced the two videos of the dog being beaten, and that he was the man in the video.

The same day, investigators searched his apartment, but did not find any contraband or weapons, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators spoke with the woman again on August 6, where she stated Holmes had threatened her and her family since late 2016. She said she "lives in fear of Holmes."

She told investigators she had recorded the threats on her own over nearly two years, starting with "Dec 25th 2016 pic o him holding gun threatening me (sic)," later, "May 7th 2017 gory pics o rape n murder (sic)," and ending with the two videos of the dog.