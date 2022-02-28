LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man continues to share the tremendous hurdles and dangers to care for 200 orphans in the middle of a war zone, while pledging to use the donations to serve thousands more.
Mark Davis founded Abundance International, and showed FOX5 video of children having to periodically hide in the orphanages' makeshift bomb shelters.
The two orphanages are in Kherson and Mykolaiv in the southern portion of the country, in between Crimea and Odessa. Davis said from missiles to gunfire to combat, it has been a challenge to be on high alert and obtain much-needed supplies for the children.
"It's really saddening to see the trauma the kids have to go through when one of these sirens go off, these bomb alerts. They don't understand. They are crying, they are nervous," he said.
Many of the children often brought to Ukrainian orphanages have special needs, are children of teenagers, or have parents that have been incarcerated.
Davis describes the challenges of finding adequate supplies amid long lines, empty shelves, and gas stations with no fuel. Despite many people struggling to access funds in banks, fortunately Davis' American debit card continues to operate.
TheGoFundMe page has raised more than $280,000 so far. Davis said he has called other orphanages across the country and plans to get them much-needed supplies as well.
