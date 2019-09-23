LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who police said was responsible for the 2018 deaths of two elderly tourists was sentenced to prison time on Monday.
Davon Smith was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in Nevada prison, with 383 days time served.
He was also ordered to may restitution in the amount of $10,640.12 and a $5,000 fine, a court spokesperson said. He was also given several condition upon his eventual release.
According to his arrest report, officers noticed Smith, 26 at the time, had blood-shot eyes and he admitted to police that he had smoked a marijuana blunt earlier that day, at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018.
The crash occurred in the evening in front of the South Point Hotel Casino at 6:21 p.m. George Arthur Cangro, 68, died at the scene and his wife Linda Cangro, 67, died at University Medical Center, the report said.
The couple had been walking across Las Vegas Boulevard to a Denny's Restaurant when Smith struck them outside the marked crosswalk.
Smith was cooperative with officers and told police he was blind in one eye, according to the report. Police conducted two sobriety tests, which Smith failed.
