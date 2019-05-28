LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas man Christopher Sena received 60 life sentences Tuesday for sexually abusing his children for years.
Judge Bill Kephart handed down 341 years to Sena, who was convicted in February of charges including conspiracy to commit sexual assault, lewdness with a child under the age of 14, sexual assault with a minor under 14 years of age and possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child, according to Public Information Officer Mary Ann Price.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
