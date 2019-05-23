LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday for his role in a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.
Edwin Fujinaga, 72, was found guilty of eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering during a five-week trial in November 2018, according to a Justice Department release.
Fujinaga was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,129,409,449 and forfeiture of $813,297,912.65 by Chief Judge Gloria Navarro in District Court of Nevada.
Over the course of 13 years, a court found Fujinaga fraudulently solicited more than $1 billion in investments from his former company, MRI International.
Investors living in Japan would wire their money to bank accounts in Las Vegas under Fujinaga's control. The former CEO told some 10,000 Japanese investors turned fraud victims that their money would be used only to purchase medical claims. Instead, Fujinaga used less than two-percent of investor funds on such claims.
Where did the money go? According to evidence in the trial, Fujinaga spent investor funds on lavish personal expenses including a mansion on a Las Vegas golf course, real estate in California and Hawaii, luxury cars and a private jet, the release stated.
Fujinaga's scheme caused some victims to lose their life savings.
Two co-defendants, Junzo Suzuki, 70, and Paul Suzuki, 40, were extradited from Japan in April and are awaiting trial.
Additionally, Judge Navarro handed down three years of supervised release for Fujinaga in the case.
