LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local businessman Max Ansary is worried about relatives in Afghanistan. He said 16 of his relatives are desperately trying to get to the airport in Kabul and leave the Taliban governed country.
“One day when they went to the airport, one of the Taliban told my father-in-law wait until these Americans leave, see what I’m going to do to you guys,” Ansary said.
Ansary said the family has received threatening phone calls. They have been staying at different homes of friends for safety reasons.
Ansary said a couple of his relatives have visas to leave, but he wants the entire group to escape. Some of Ansary's relatives have helped the U.S. military for several years. There is concern that family members will be in danger if only a couple of relatives leave.
Late Thursday night, Ansary said family members were once again trying to get transportation to the airport and were hearing gunfire. This after a deadly attack outside the airport killed U.S services members and many Afghan civilians.
“At this point all they’re doing is just like I am, praying to God that some kind of miracle would happen and that they would get out,” Ansary said.
Ansary is asking anyone who will listen to please get his family to safety.
“I’m asking my Governors, Senators, anybody that’s going to hear of this message. Please help out my family,” Ansary said.
Ansary said he reached out to Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. Their offices said they can’t disclose names of any individuals they are helping, or discuss active cases.
Senator Rosen’s Press Secretary, Joe Bush replied,
“I want to let you know that the Office of Senator Rosen is offering constituent services for Nevadans who have family members or loved ones overseas, or who have contacted us about Afghan allies seeking to depart Afghanistan. We have included a direct assistance page on our office’s website. Afghanistan Evacuation Information | Senator Jacky Rosen (senate.gov
