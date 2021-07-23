LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old Las Vegas man has been found unfit for trial in what police dubbed the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and wounding of a man walking a dog a year ago.
Records show that a judge on July 6 ordered Noah Green to remain in the custody of state mental health authorities until he is deemed to be able to understand the murder, attempted murder and other felony charges against him.
Green’s court-appointed attorney, Alzora Jackson, declined Thursday to comment.
Green is accused of killing Brent Lloyd in July 2020 and shooting another man two days later.
Lloyd, 48, was found shot to the head on a sidewalk in a neighborhood west of the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. A 60-year-old man was shot in the chest at a nearby park.
Police said Green had a 9mm handgun in his pocket when he was arrested about a week later.
Investigators called the shootings unprovoked and said a nearby neighborhood surveillance camera recorded video of at least one attack.
Videos related to the shootings were found on Green’s cellphone, which police said Green damaged before his arrest.
