LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 36-year-old valley man was convicted on Wednesday of producing and possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
Lonny Joseph DiTirro, Jr., was found guilty after a three-day trial, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a release. He was convicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of children by producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Some images were of infants and toddlers, Dayle Elieson of the District of Nevada said.
DiTirro is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 9.
The case began when a citizen contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September 2015. She told police she found an SD card belonging to DiTirro that contained the illicit images. A forensic examination revealed 254 images and 42 videos of unlawful material depicting infants, toddlers and other violent content.
The card also contained more than 50 folders labeled the names and ages of underage girls, containing nude photos and videos, according to a press release.
Several victims said they met DiTirro on a dating app called MeetMe. They told police he lied about his age and went as far as showing a fake birth certificate.
The minimum possible penalty is 140 years in prison.
If you have information about DiTirro or believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are encouraged to contact the nearest FBI field office, local law enforcement, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.