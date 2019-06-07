LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died more than a month after he was reportedly stabbed by a man inside a Las Vegas home.

Chan Park, 33, was originally booked on an attempted murder charge but now faces a murder charge in connection with the late April stabbing, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. April 28, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 8400 block of Abita Circle. Officers found an adult man suffering from apparent stab wounds inside the car.

Report: Police found Las Vegas stabbing suspect covered in blood on his couch LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was found calmly sitting on his couch covered in sweat a…

A trail of blood lead to the 8300 block of Abita Circle, police said. According to an arrest report, officers found Park covered in blood and sweat, sitting on the living room couch with a knife next to him. Police later found a woman tied up and beaten inside a bedroom closet, the report said.

LVMPD said the man who was stabbed died of his injuries on May 31. As of June 7, the Clark County Coroner's Office did not have the man's identity or his cause and manner of death.

According to an arrest report, when police asked Park, “What made you want to kill (the man)?” Park said, “Because he was there.”

Park's next hearing was set for June 13 at 8:30 a.m.