LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a man who caused a crash earlier this month then allegedly carjacked a woman and pretended to be a police officer before attacking another person.
Tony Goins, 44, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including attempted robbery, burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, battery to commit mayhem, battery and impersonating a public officer.
On Feb. 9, police said Goins crashed a vehicle and fled from the scene at Casino Center Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue. A few blocks away at 3rd Street and Lewis Avenue, police said he opened a driver's door and said he needed her vehicle for a police emergency.
She didn't believe him, and police said he threw her out of the vehicle. Police said he "failed" at stealing the vehicle and ran from the area.
"Goins then arrived at Casino Center/Bridger ... then battered [another victim] in a completely unprovoked attack," police wrote.
After a brief foot chase, police found and arrested Goins.
Goins is expected in court on Wednesday.
Americans are so tolerant of crime and criminals they deserve these attacks by sub-humans.
