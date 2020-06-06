LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from Las Vegas was in "extremely critical" condition after nearly drowning in Lake Havasu on Saturday.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, officials responded on June 6 to a report that the man had gone missing in the lake near Thompson Bay. Boating deputies and divers with the department began a search while the Lake Havasu City Fire Department searched on land.
A firefighter found the missing 21-year-old man about 25 feet off shore in seven feet of water, the department said in a media release. He was pulled to shore where CPR was performed.
The man, from Las Vegas, was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in "extremely critical condition."
Officials said wind, waves and swimming ability were factors, while the man was not believed to be under the influence.
