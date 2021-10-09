LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 51-year-old man died after a rollover crash involving his single vehicle late Friday morning.
Police received a call on Oct. 8, 2021 around 11:31 a.m. about a crash north of East Bonanza Road at Winchester Street near Nellis Boulevard.
According to Las Vegas police, a Nissan Titan was traveling east on Bonanza approaching Winchester Street while towing a small utility trailer. The Nissan crossed over the center median and entered the westbound travel lanes of Bonanza, then struck a raised curb before colliding with a residential block wall at the intersection's northeast corner, police said.
The driver died Friday evening at UMC, police said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his identity, cause and manner of death pending notification of next of kin.
Pending the conclusion of the Clark County Coroner, the driver's death will not be counted as a fatality-related collision that occurred in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
