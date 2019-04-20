LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On April 20, marijuana enthusiasts and novices alike lined dispensaries for deals on the unofficial pot holiday, but others were there to purchase CBD.
CBD is the part of the cannabis plant that won’t get consumers high.
Alex Gonzalez happened to already be in the cannabis industry before he had to go through what he called a risky back surgery.
He said it wasn’t until after he used CBD that he realized how much it could help him heal.
“Five months ago, I started feeling tingling and numbness in my left shoulder,” Gonzalez said.
At 42, Gonzalez said he felt healthy. He loved working out but couldn’t get rid of the pain in his neck and shoulders. So his doctors ran some tests.
“When we got the results they found a mass that was inside my spinal canal, attached to my spinal cord,” he said.
That was back in October.
“First thing I thought about was cancer,” he said. His doctors feared the same. “I had to have the surgery immediately.”
A few weeks later, he went under the knife.
“It was scary at first, actually throughout the whole procedure it was scary,” Gonzalez said.
He went home on Thanksgiving Day. Doctors told him the good news was that it wasn’t cancer. But they warned him that his recovery may be rough.
“My surgeon thought I was going to be in such horrible pain that I wasn't going to be able to move at all,” he said. “He recommended that I take some pain medication but I'm a believer in CBD. I did mention to him that I was a little bit afraid of taking pain medication because of all of the addiction out there.”
He said his results shocked his doctors who originally told him he’d be stuck in bed for at least two to three months.
“I was able to walk the same day, take a few steps, and the days after I was able to walk without a walker or a back brace,” he said.
While he credits CBD with bringing him comfort, he realizes it’s not for everyone.
“I had no pain,” he said. “The most pain I had after my surgery was a two or three out of a 10.”
But he said he hopes sharing his story will encourage others to look at new ways to manage pain.
“In my case, it did miracles,” Gonzalez said.
Nearly five months later, Alex said he had made almost a full recovery. He said he’s so confident in CBD, that he is now pushing for insurance carriers to reimburse for CBD and marijuana.
Gonzalez is the COO at Premium Produce.
