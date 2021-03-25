LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is using the pandemic to create smiles on the faces of valley kids.
Bud Lamkin, a 92 year old senior has used the pandemic to create wooden toys. He founded a nonprofit called Toys 4 Kids before moving into an assisted living community.
Lamkin shared that his craftsmanship helped him stay engaged during the pandemic. The toys are designed with detail and some even have moving parts.
Bud recently hit a milestone and finished his 400,000 toy.
Lamkin's daughter sent model car kits last spring as stores were closing due to the pandemic.
"It makes me feel good...I think a lot of volunteers it's the same for them gives them a little something to do other than sit around at home", said Lamkin.
Lamkin was a Mechanical Maintenance officer in the United States Army. He spent several years building custom homes during his service.
The nonprofit Toys4Kids caters to children of all ages.
