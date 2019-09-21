LAS VEGA (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man launched an app to help people learn more about cannabis and the multi-billion dollar industry.
The app’s creator Jason Sturtsman knows the cannabis business well in Las Vegas. That’s where he saw the need for an app like this.
“We are the world’s first cannabis education app,” he said. “It’s very difficult to create an app, but we’ve done it.”
The app covers everything from how to get a job in the cannabis industry to how to talk to kids about pot.
And for tourists, there’s a break down of cannabis laws in Nevada so that they know what they can and cannot do while visiting.
There are also classes on cultivation, dispensary security and the science behind marijuana.
After watching video lessons, users can take quizzes to earn certificates that Sturtsman said could help you get a job in the business.
Sturtsman teaches cannabis classes at College of Southern Nevada. He said a lot of students were looking for an online program.
“There are limits to teaching in-person courses,” he said. “The cool thing about this is you can start a class, do 5-10 minutes, then go to work, come back and maybe have a lunch break. Depending on how long the class is, maybe it's two hours, you can easily get it done in a few days.”
Sturtsman said he's adding menus from valley dispensaries.
Users can create profiles on the apps and connect with others who have similar interests. Sturtsman will also bring in experts for live chats through the app, each week.
The Can-Ed app is free to download. Most of the courses and videos are also free. To find out more, click here.
