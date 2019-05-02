LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a drug deal that resulted in a man's death in Nov. 2013, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich.
Louis Matthews, 37, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Prosecutors said Matthews and his co-defendant John Thomas met in a North Las Vegas apartment in Nov. 2013 to buy 20 pounds of marijuana from three suppliers: Angel Juarez, Julio Nunez, and Luciano Madrigal-Herrera.
During the deal, Matthews and Thomas drew handguns and shot Madrigal-Herrera seven times in the chest and stealing the drugs, prosecutors said.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nunez chased after Matthews and Thomas with a shotgun. Nunez shot Thomas in the shoulder, causing the two to drop the marijuana they had stolen.
Prosecutors said all four men fled the scene. All four were later arrested after a police investigation.
Thomas, Nunez and Juarez have all been sentenced in relation to the drug deal and homicide, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Matthews has prior drug and battery convictions dating back to 2001. He had been released from federal custody less than a month prior to the Las Vegas murder.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Matthews also had three prior arrests for murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Matthews was set to be sentenced Aug. 1. Matthews faces life imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.