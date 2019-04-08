LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was convicted on child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced Monday that Gilbert Davila Jr., 55, was found guilty of possession of child pornography by Judge James Mahan.
According to the release, Davila had been previously convicted for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts with a minor under 14 in California.
In August and October 2017, an unnamed email service provider sent a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to possible child pornography uploaded by a user, according to the release.
Officials said the report was sent to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who obtained a warrant for the user's information.
The warrant showed that the user account, later identified as Davila's, had more than 600 images of child pornography and child abuse material, according to officials. A search warrant was also executed at Davila’s home.
Davila was interviewed after police searched his home. Davila confessed he had a problem and that he had been looking at child pornography for about four to five years. Davila said he performed a factory reset on his phone on his way to the interview to delete all child pornography saved to his phone.
Davila's sentencing was scheduled for July 11. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.