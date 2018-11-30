LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Las Vegas man was convicted by a jury Wednesday for possession and receipt or distribution of child pornography.
David Alan Cohen, 58, was found guilty after a three-day jury trial, federal prosecutors said. Cohen had been previously arrested for a series of child sex offenses in New York and New Jersey.
According to prosecutors, the investigation against Cohen began after law enforcement received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, claiming child pornography had been uploaded to an online chatroom called ChatStep.
Law enforcement obtained the IP address that was associated with the upload, federal prosecutors said. Officers then procured a search warrant for Cohen's residence. Cohen was interviewed by officers, where he discussed his "sexual proclivities, prior sex crimes and admitted that he received child pornography files."
After a forensic examination of his computer and DVDs found inside Cohen's home, law enforcement discovered several child sexual exploitation files, prosecutors said. In total, 11 items were seized and more than 600 images and videos of child pornography were recovered.
Federal prosecutors added Cohen has a prior New York felony for second degree sodomy and faces a mandatory penalty of 15 years, minimum, in prison. The maximum penalty is 60 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.
A sentencing hearing for Cohen is scheduled for March 7, 2019.
Anyone with any information in regards to Cohen's case, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tipline at www.cybertipline.org.
