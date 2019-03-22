LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was convicted of distributing large amounts of oxycodone pills, federal prosecutors said.
Damien Norris, 39, was found guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24, court documents show. The maximum penalty for distributing a Schedule II opioid is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to evidence at the trial, Norris trafficked large amounts of oxycodone in Las Vegas and sold the pills to an individual who made bi-weekly trips from Arizona.
By Feb. 23, 2017, Norris has sold approximately 900 30mg oxycodone pills for $15,300, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by the DEA.
