LAS VEGAS -- The former head of a business involved in securities and medical collections has been convicted for his role in a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.
Edwin Fujinaga, 72, of Las Vegas, was convicted for crimes from 2000-13. The business also had an operation in Tokyo -- with most of the victims based in Japan, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The FBI in Las Vegas also was involved in investigating and prosecuting Fujinaga.
Prosecutors during the trial said Fujinaga fraudulently solicited more than $1 billion in investments in his company called MRI International Inc. -- from more than 10,000 Japanese residents.
The victims wired their funds from Japan to bank accounts in Las Vegas.
Fujinaga used the balance of investors' funds for lavish personal expenses -- including a private jet, a mansion on a Las Vegas golf course -- and real estate in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Hawaii -- according to the Justice Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.