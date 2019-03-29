LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed two people at an apartment.
Ricardo Villarreal, who turned himself in after the incident, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Just before 6 a.m. March 23, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call of a woman reporting she and a man had been stabbed multiple times by Villarreal, according to an arrest report filed in the case. A neighbor also called police reporting an incident at the next-door apartment in which two people were stabbed and needed help.
Upon arrival, officers saw blood throughout the apartment, Manuel and Araceli, who had multiple stab wounds, the report said. Araceli told officers Villarreal had stabbed them both, then taken the keys to her vehicle and left. Both victims were transported to UMC Trauma.
Villarreal approached an officer while they were searching for him in the area just south of the apartment complex, the report said. The officer said Villarreal waved her down and said, "I'm supposed to be in your car. You're looking for me."
Officers conducted a patdown of Villarreal and found a blue lanyard keychain, which had the keys to Araceli's vehicle and picture of Araceli and Manuel on it, the report said. Villarreal told officers they were "the male victim's keys." He was placed under arrest.
After being read his rights, Villarreal told officers he had been staying with Manuel and Araceli for about two weeks, during which time he and Manuel had been arguing frequently. He said they had been arguing earlier in the day and the night before about family issues, and he got tired of being put down.
During Araceli's interview with police, she said the two men had been arguing the night before, and Villarreal had been opening and closing the knife drawer. She said she asked Villarreal if she should be worried, but he didn't say anything.
Villarreal grabbed a knife and walked into Manuel's room where he was sleeping, the report said. Villarreal said he started aiming "straight for the head -- just go for a kill," but when that didn't work, be began stabbing Manuel all over his body.
Araceli, who told police she had heard Manuel yelling, ran into the room and tried to stop Villarreal, not realizing he had a knife, the report said. Villarreal said he turned and stabbed her "out of instinct." When she backed away, he began stabbing Manuel again, but Manuel grabbed the knife, and Villarreal took Araceli's keys and ran out of the apartment, the report said.
Araceli told police that as Villarreal was leaving, he told her maybe now he can get some help, but she also said he had not been formally diagnosed with any medical issue, as far as she knew.
The neighbor told police she had heard yelling next door, but couldn't hear what was being said. She exited her apartment and saw Villarreal leaving, the report said. She then saw Manuel walking down the hallway, trying to go after Villarreal, but she pulled im into the apartment, brought him to the bathroom and started rendering aid until officers arrived.
When he got to the parking lot, Villarreal couldn't find Araceli's car, so jumped the wall and hid momentarily before waving down the patrol car to turn himself in, the report said.
Villarreal told police he believed he had stabbed Manuel about a dozen times.
Araceli's injuries were lacerations on her forehead, left side of her face, left temple and right shoulder, according to the report. Manuel's injuries were lacerations on his back, shoulders, forearms and one on the back of his head.
Villarreal's preliminary hearing is set for April 9.
