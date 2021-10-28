LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of holding a babysitter and toddler hostage in a day-long barricade in May is now tied to two homicides in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Court records show Antonio Patrick Barry-Edwards, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Eric Mosley in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pecos Road, about 4:45 a.m. on May 9.
Witnesses at the scene told North Las Vegas police they heard multiple gunshots in the trailer. Mosley was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police were told the two were seen arguing before the shooting. The suspect allegedly entered the trailer past a woman who answered the door and shot the victim several times.
About 30 minutes later on May 9, Las Vegas police were notified by Clark County fire personnel of a body located inside a burned vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near SR 147 at mile marker 9, east of Las Vegas.
The Clark County coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Sandra Marie Cruz-Lopez. She died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police said that through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Barry-Edwards and Jordan Monahan, 30, as the suspects in the case.
On Oct. 26, Monahan was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. Barry-Edwards, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was also booked for open murder, court records show.
An arrest report for Monahan said Cruz-Lopez shared the trailer with Mosley, and an inmate told police in June the homicides were due to a love triangle, then later stated it was due to a debt from Mosley to Barry-Edwards.
The inmate wasn't present during the shootings, but had details that were consistent with information that had not yet been released to the public, police said, pointing to Barry-Edwards in both crimes.
Another witness told police Mosley owed Barry-Edwards $800 for a stolen truck. He "was upset because he heard Mosley paid for a girl to get her nails done but failed to pay him ... the remainder of the debt," the report said.
Barry-Edwards reportedly told the witness he made Cruz-Lopez drive a truck toward Lake Mead with his girlfriend, Monahan. Cruz-Lopez asked him why they were doing this to her, and brought up that it was Mother's Day, which according to the report, upset Barry-Edwards as his mother was dead.
He reportedly told Monahan "do it," as in shoot Cruz-Lopez. He said it was Monahan's idea to set the truck on fire using WD-40.
Barry-Edwards is accused of holding a babysitter and toddler hostage in a day-long barricade situation at a motel in the south valley on May 29.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, as part of the 29-hour barricade, Barry-Edwards took a babysitter and a 4-year-old child hostage after drilling a hole between two motel units.
Barry-Edwards appeared in court on Thursday. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
