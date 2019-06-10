LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man charged with murder in a car crash that killed his 10-year-old nephew was denied bail Monday.
Judge Suzan Baucum called Jonathan Mora, 24, "a danger to the community" and a "flight risk," after he fled Las Vegas in the aftermath of the deadly 2018 crash. Mora was found in Mexico in May and was extradited back to Las Vegas on May 31.
In September 2018, Mora drove his 2016 Nissan Altima 110 mph and collided with the back of a 2015 Toyota Camry inside a residential neighborhood.
His nephew, Zion Jimenez, died of his injuries at Sunrise Hospital. The driver of the Camry, Roberto Santos, 62, sustained serious injuries.
"Nevada had to work with Mexican officials to bring you back into the country," Baucum said.
The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Nevada worked in conjunction with Las Vegas police and Mexican authorities to locate and extradite Mora to the U.S.
