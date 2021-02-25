LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been charged with conveying false information and hoaxes after allegedly mailing envelopes containing "suspicious powders" to the New York State Gaming Commission.
Brent Carter, age 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged by criminal complaint, announced U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford from the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Carter appeared yesterday in Albany federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, who ordered his release with conditions.
Carter is accused of using U.S. mail to send envelopes containing white power and other substances to the New York State Gaming Commission between April 15, 2019 and Jan. 28, 2021. Samples from all the white powder and other substances were tested and did not contain hazardous material, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office District of New York.
The charge of conveying false information and hoaxes carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a 1-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
