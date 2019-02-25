LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from Las Vegas who was wanted for murder was arrested in Beaver, Utah on Feb. 22.
According to the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies worked closely with the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan police bring Lee Frank Wilson into custody.
Wilson is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a firearm at or into a structure, Las Vegas police said.
Metro Police said Wilson was wanted in connection to a Dec. 30, 2018 shooting that left two people hospitalized.
The shooting occurred at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar on Flamingo Road, just after 3 a.m. Metro Police had received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, a person flagged down officers and said his or her friend had been shot, police said. One victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower leg and was sent to the hospital. A second victim was admitted to Spring Valley Hospital, also for an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Metro Police, a group leaving the bar encountered a separate group that was leaving "and words were exchanged." Things escalated between the two groups and shots were fired.
It was not immediately known was caused the shooting to happen.
Wilson was arrested based on a fugitive warrant and was taken into custody without incident, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office said. He is being held in the Beaver County Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition.
The Sheriff's Office said Wilson had waived his extradition rights on Monday and was awaiting pick up to Clark County.
"Great work by our deputies on capturing this wanted and dangerous fugitive," the Sheriff's Office said.
