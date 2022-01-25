LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Asian business owner is in the hospital after a man yelling ethnic slurs attacked him, police said.
About midnight on Friday, Jan. 21, police said the owner of Cloud Boba Tea at Buffalo and Flamingo roads was attacked without provocation.
Police said the attack on the Chinese owner was an isolated incident.
The owner's wife told FOX5 the suspect opened the door while yelling, then walked away, came back, yelled again -- mostly slurs against Asians. The owner, who was working in the back, came out and was attacked until he was unconscious.
After the victim woke up in the hospital, his wife said he didn't remember what happened.
The suspect was identified in police records as Anthony Joseph Dishari, 36. He faces the following charges:
- Battery resulting in substantial bodily harm motivated by bias or hatred toward victim
- Attempted robbery motivated by bias or hatred toward victim
- Battery with intent to commit mayhem robbery or grand larceny motivated by bias or hatred
- Resist public officer (misdemeanor)
Dishari is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.