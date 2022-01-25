LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Asian business owner is in the hospital after a man yelling ethnic slurs attacked him, police said.
About midnight on Friday, Jan. 21, police said the owner of Cloud Boba Tea at Buffalo and Flamingo roads was attacked without provocation.
Police said the attack on the Chinese owner was an isolated incident.
The owner's wife said the suspect opened the door while yelling, then walked away, came back, yelled again -- mostly slurs against Asians. The owner, who was working in the back, came out and was attacked until he was unconscious.
After the victim woke up in the hospital, his wife said he didn't remember what happened.
The suspect was identified in police records as Anthony Joseph Dishari, 36. He faces the following charges:
- Battery resulting in substantial bodily harm motivated by bias or hatred toward victim
- Attempted robbery motivated by bias or hatred toward victim
- Battery with intent to commit mayhem robbery or grand larceny motivated by bias or hatred
- Resist public officer (misdemeanor)
Dishari is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The latest attack on a Asian-owned business in the Chinatown and Spring Valley area has led to more safety concerns among workers and residents.
In December, a worker at Shanghai Taste was beaten and taken to the hospital. Police tied the suspect to a string of burglaries in the area, and said the incident was not motivated by hate.
Las Vegas police said two hate crimes against Asians were reported from 2020 to now. Asian-American community leaders said throughout the pandemic, there has been a surge in hostile encounters experienced by Asian residents- from jeers to strangers yelling slurs.
Before the pandemic hit the U.S., Chinatown saw a sharp drop in business as xenophobia started to spread among Americans.
It's a concern from the Clark County AAPI Commission.
"Folks may not feel as confident coming out, or feel unsafe in their communities. This may affect a number of businesses," Chair Craig Valdez said, hoping to add language-specific resources to help residents report crimes.
Police said that their department devotes patrols to Chinatown and the Spring Mountain area, including meetings with local businesses and residents.
"We understand Spring Mountain, commonly known as Chinatown, is in the heart of this community," said Captain Michelle Tavarez of Spring Valley Command.
