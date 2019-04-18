LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested April 8 after making threats toward an elementary school in a video game chatroom, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Michael Mickowski, 26, was arrested for making a terroristic threat after a video game chat monitor became so disturbed by his online comments that he reported Mickowski's account to police.
An arrest report for Mickowski said that he played the game "Hero of the Storm," made by the company Blizzard. Police said a Blizzard employee became concerned by multiple comments made by Mickowski in the game's chatroom.
Mickowski chatted statements like, "someday, when I have enough money to buy a gun and some ammunition I will shoot up a school where I live," according to police.
Mickowski was increasingly specific in his comments, the report said, stating, "Imagine if I decided to go to an elementary school too...Instead of a high school or a middle school imagine." He continued: "I'll buy a gun and shoot everyone I can. I'll stream it on twitch."
Police said Mickowski also chatted "Watch me blow the head off a five year old with a 12 guage [sic] shotgun."
The detective writing the arrest report for Mickowski said it was "only due to lack of money that a mass casualty, active shooter event has not occurred at the hands of Michael Mickowski." An investigation revealed there are approximately 18 elementary schools in a two-mile radius of Mickowski's residence.
When officers arrived at Mickowski's residence about his online statements, police said he was "evasive and non-specific." Once officers read back the statements made online, Mickowski requested a lawyer, according to the report.
Mickowski was scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
