A Las Vegas man was arrested after 43 pounds of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Las Vegas resident Israel Tellez-Nava, 35, was stopped by police on Interstate 40 around 8 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Detectives observed bundles of methamphetamine in plain view during the traffic stop. A further search of the vehicle resulted in three large boxes containing a total 43 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.
The methamphetamine had a street value of over $1.9 million.
Tellez-Nava was charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of dangerous drugs for sale, the department said. He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.