LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man after his grandmother's body was found in Nye County.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they began investigating the woman's disappearance on Jan. 2. Her family reported they hadn't heard from her since Dec. 31.
On Tuesday, officials from the Nye County Sheriff's Office found the woman's body in a desert area in Amargosa Valley. Las Vegas police said they identified the woman's grandson, 29-year-old Matthew Ayala, as the suspect in her death.
The woman was not identified as of Wednesday afternoon.
Ayala was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
