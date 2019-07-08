LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple identities to cancel citizenship applications for those people, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
In a news release, the department said Arash Vakshouri, 40, was charged with submitting false documents to a government agency and aggravated identity theft. He was arrested on June 20.
In a New Haven, Connecticut court on Monday, Vakshouri pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bond, the department said.
Between January and May 2017, authorities said the man sent seven fake letters to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Connecticut pretending to be two people who applied to become legal residents a year prior.
The letters included the victims' names, passport numbers, application numbers and alien file numbers, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Allegedly, he filed to cancel or withdraw the citizenship requests.
Vakshouri faces several years in prison if he is convicted.
Authorities said in the release that the matter was still being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Manchester Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.