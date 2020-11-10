LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a man suspected of stealing home appliances in more than 30 burglaries this year.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they started investigating a string of burglaries from southwest valley home developments in June. New appliances were being stolen from the homes before the owners would move in, police said.
Since then, police said the burglaries happened 30 times, costing the home developers more than $200,000.
Through the investigation, police used surveillance video to identity the vehicles being used in the burglaries. Through that and other methods, including anonymous tips, police were able to identify 37-year-old Joseph Cash as the suspect.
Cash was arrested November 6. According to court records, Cash has a lengthy criminal record in Southern Nevada including several charges related to drugs, theft and assault.
Police said they anticipate additional arrests in these cases. "A large number" of the appliances were recovered.
Anyone with information was urged to call police at (702) 828-4809 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
