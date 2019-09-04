LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man is accused of making "fully automatic rifles" such as AR-15s at home and then selling them.
According to the United States Attorney's office, 35-year-old Jayson Michael Babbitt is facing several charges related to the allegations:
- engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license,
- illegal possession of a machine gun,
- and making a machine gun in violation of the National Firearms Act
A complaint filed on Wednesday, but not available in full, stated Babbitt made "AR-15 style fully automatic rifles" and offered them for sale in Las Vegas between June and September 2019.
He allegedly sold two AR-style weapons for $4,200 in a "controlled sale."
He said they were made from a "jig, 80% lower receivers, blocks of aluminum, and M-16 machine gun parts to finish the firearms" in his home and they they had no serial numbers. He also allegedly showed a video of him firing them.
Babbitt was arrested in another controlled sale on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for three AR-15 style guns.
According to the statement, "ATF Firearms Technology Criminal Branch tested the machine guns purchased in July 2019 and found that the firearms are operable and meet the definition of a “machine gun” under the federal National Firearms Act, Title 26, United States Code Section 5845(b)."
Check back for updates.
