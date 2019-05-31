LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter told police he felt responsible for her death, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Denaugio Scarlett, 21, was arrested May 26 for murder after 3-year-old Aaliyah Cameron was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on May 25.
LVMPD was called May 25 at 7:22 p.m. regarding a sick or injured child, according to the report. The girl, Cameron, was quickly transported to UMC and was pronounced deceased at 7:53 p.m.
Medical staff noted significant bruising to Cameron's abdomen, face and arms and cuts to her chin and insider her lips. Staff estimated Cameron was dead for three to four hours before arriving at the hospital, the report said.
Cameron's mother said she left for work at 10 a.m. May 25 and left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, Scarlett. Scarlett let her know via text that the daughter fell while playing in her bedroom but that she seemed fine. The mother came back home around 4:00 p.m. and Scarlett said the girl was in her room taking a nap.
The mother also took a nap and woke up at about 7:00 p.m. She told police she was concerned because Cameron was still asleep. Scarlett went to check on her and she was found unresponsive, the report said.
Scarlett said Cameron had fallen in her bedroom while playing. According to Scarlett, Cameron began exhibiting flu-like systems so he gave her Tylenol and put her to bed.
Scarlett later admitted to police he was frustrated by the girl’s crying from the fall. Scarlett said he, “forcefully grabbed” the girl by her sides “and threw her over his right shoulder with her stomach area directly over his shoulder,” according to the arrest report.
Scarlett told police he squeezed very tightly as he took Cameron to her bedroom. Scarlett then bent down and threw her to the ground so hard that her head bounced off the floor, the report said.
Scarlett said Cameron immediately stopped crying.
Scarlett told police, “I know I did this to her,” and stated, “It looks so vicious I did that.”
Scarlett's next court date was set for June 4 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.