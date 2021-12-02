LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a man facing charges of mayhem and assault bit part of another man's ear off during a fight.
According to the arrest report for Jarrod Livingston, 34, police were called about a person with a knife to a home near Grand Canyon Drive and Hacienda Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Police were told the fight was between two renters, Livingston and a younger man. Livingston had allegedly threatened the younger man with knives.
The homeowner showed police cell phone video appearing to show Livingston holding two kitchen knives. The witness said the victim had been threatened before. The video reportedly showed Livingston drop the knives and start a fight with the victim, then biting his right ear.
Livingston had an extensive criminal background, police said. The homeowner was advised to get a protective order and begin the eviction process.
While police were on scene, Livingston returned to the house and was arrested. He faces charges of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He's expected in court again on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.