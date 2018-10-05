LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The main post office in Las Vegas announced it would offer 24 hour passport service for customers.
The main post office facility is located at 1001 East Sunset Road on the James C. Brown Facility, across the street from McCarran Airport. The 24 hour passport service is by appointment only, according to a statement from the United States Postal Service.
USPS employees will help customers with passport applications, fees and photos, the postal service said. Travelers are advised to apply for a passport or passport card at least two months before traveling internationally.
The postal service said customers should also bring all the required documents and ID to prove their U.S. citizenship and to fill out the passport application ahead of time. Documents accepted when applying for a passport are:
- Previously issued U.S. passport
- Birth certificate issued by the city, county or state. Hospital issued birth certificates don't count
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization of citizenship
- Certificate of citizenship
For identification, the post office will accept:
- Naturalization citizenship
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
The photo fee for a U.S. passport is $15 and the cost for passport for adults is $145, according to USPS. For anyone under the age of 16, a passport book will cost $115.
Passport cards for adults are priced at $65 and $35 for anyone under the age of 16, the postal service said. Separate payments for the State Department and USPS processing fees are not included in the prices for U.S. passports.
To make an appointment for a U.S. passport, visit www.usps.com/international/passports.htm.
