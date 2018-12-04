LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a mailman was robbed midday Tuesday.
Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to Mercury Street, near Civic Center Drive and Gowan Road. Police said a man armed with a gun robbed the postal worker of his phone and one package.
Detectives said two other robberies have happened in that neighborhood, all streets with planet names. The other robberies were of people in cars, with a different description, but police said the details can vary.
Police said the postal inspector will handle the missing package and police will investigate the stolen phone.
No other details, nor a description of the suspect, were immediately available.
