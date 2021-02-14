LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The traditional model of speed dating has gone virtual during the pandemic.
The company My Cheeky Date quickly transitioned to host virtual events. Amanda Ortiz, director of global events, said more people are signing up.
"It’s been increasing because of the holidays and now Valentine’s Day, and everyone wants to connect with someone and have someone for Valentine’s Day so it’s increased the amount of sign-ups that we’ve had," Ortiz said.
They created a platform that mimicked their in-person events.
"So you first enter a main room where the host greets you and then we put everyone on private dates and then they have the opportunity to choose who they want to match with before the events over. Two people that decide to match with each other, they will receive each other’s contact information through email and then they’re welcome to connect after that,” Ortiz said.
They held a virtual event for Las Vegas residents on Valentine's Day which was their biggest turnout yet for the city.
Ortiz said this is a safe way for people to meet amid the pandemic.
"I have noticed a shift where some people are sick of the virtual world where others are learning to appreciate it. Especially when it comes to dating, and safety. I think they’re finding that they’d rather meet someone face-to-face through a screen before meeting up in person. Because you don’t know the person at the end of the day," Ortiz said.
