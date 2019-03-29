LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ninth islanders, rejoice.
Popular Hawaiian chain Zippy's has decided on a new location in the Las Vegas valley, according to a release from the chain sent Friday. It would mark the first location outside of the Hawaiian island.
Zippy's will be located at the southeast corner of Badura Ave. and Montessouri St., according to the release.
“The location in southwest Las Vegas is ideal for Zippy’s Restaurants,” said CEO Jason Higa in a release. “This area is burgeoning with residential housing. In addition, the location near the 215 Beltway will provide an efficient transportation hub for our central production facility to support the additional Zippy’s stores to open in other parts of Las Vegas.”
The chain announced its expansion to Las Vegas last year.
The restaurant is expected to be 7,000 square feet including a dine-in area, take-out area and retail bakery in addition to a 12,000 square foot kitchen and bakery area.
Officials said Zippy's is expected to open in late 2020.
