LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Wednesday’s first Democratic debate, people on both sides of the aisle spoke about their expectations for the months leading into the 2020 presidential election.
"As the presidential candidates move through here, we're going to be asking them questions and holding them accountable on both sides of the aisle for the issues that matter most,” said Annette Magnus who hosted a debate watch party.
“Those issues include immigration, gun violence prevention, women's health, reproductive health issues, the supreme court, climate change, public lands which is a uniquely Nevada issue," Magnus said.
"I think it's going to be a free for all,” said David Sajdak, Clark County Republican Chair. “And fortunately for our side it's going to be a free-for-all way to the progressive left which I don't think represents American values."
It was a bipartisan feeling of cautious optimism about their party's chance in 2020. Historically, Nevada has swung both ways. Over the last 40 years of presidential elections, the state’s been blue five times and red five times.
President Trump lost the Silver State in 2016 by about 20,000 votes out of more than a million cast.
