LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Candlelighters Foundation for Childhood Cancer called for support from the community for its 30th annual Superhero 5K.
On Saturday, participating teams and families raised more than $240,000 for kids and their families battling cancer.
What an amazing turnout at this year’s Candlelighters Superhero 5K! This incredible event benefits Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Inspired by all these brave kids fighting such a tough battle. They’re the real superheroes. ❤️ @FOX5Vegas #Take5ToCare pic.twitter.com/al9NBjoBvD— Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) September 14, 2019
Gavin Kilcullen got up from his wheelchair to trade places with his teammate and cross the finish line on his feet for the days race. It was the first day outside for the teen after a long hospital stay.
"I can't run or jump and I do it anyway because I like to. So I guess I just like to prove to myself that I can do it," said Kilcullen.
Gavin was diagnosed with leukemia three years after losing his father to cancer. The FOX5 Surprise Squad caught up with the family shortly after Gavin's diagnosis in 2016. Gavin was waiting on a bone marrow transplant. The Surprise Squad gave Gavin’s mom help with her mortgage and Gavin a trip to meet the players of the Golden State Warriors.
Gavin received a bone marrow transplant in 2016. While his cancer is in remission, the transplant caused kidney failure.
"He had a bone marrow transplant and now waiting for a kidney transplant,” said his mom, Patricia Kilcullen.
In Southern Nevada, 1,700 families will get support thanks to funds raised by Candlelighters at the 5K event.
“This money is so important because it goes directly to our families and our kids,” said Candlelighters CEO Kimberly Kindig. “It goes to support financial assistance, quality of life programming and also emotional support."
