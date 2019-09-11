One of three Las Vegas locals that hit a jackpot during the first weekend of September at Arizona Charlie's. (Arizona Charlie's)

One of three Las Vegas locals that hit a jackpot during the first weekend of September at Arizona Charlie's. (Arizona Charlie's)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three locals won jackpots in one weekend at two Arizona Charlie's locations in Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas local won $50,753 at Arizona Charlie's Boulder while playing Charlie's Double Progressive bingo

Another Las Vegas local hit an $18,756.52 jackpot while playing Loteria Lock It Link while a third local hit a $12,104.99 jackpot on the Lightning Link game. They were both playing at Arizona Charlie's Decatur.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.