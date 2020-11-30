LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas local is ending November with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip casino early Sunday morning.
According to a news release, the lucky local, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing the Double Double Bonus Progressive Reversible Royals machine at Red Rock Casino when they hit a sequential royal flush for a $278,318 payday.
The guest bet $2 denomination x 5, making the total bet of $10 to win the huge jackpot, Red Rock Resort said in a news release.
(1) comment
Casinos will lie to no end to try and con people into slot machines! Sad!
