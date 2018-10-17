LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You may remember Armani Izadi from his #VegasStrong art project. Izadi turned his 6,000 square foot mansion into a work of art dedicated to Las Vegas.
"When the tragedy happened," Izadi said of the shooting, "I didn't know what to do. I was lost. And I was staring at my house and I was like has anyone ever painted a mansion before?"
He put the transformation up online and it racked up more than 60 million views. After the worldwide response he received, Izadi painted his home two more times, a Christmas theme and a Fortnite theme. Now he is transforming his house for a fourth time.
"It's called Muahaha Mansion," Izadi said.
Once again, Izadi is spray painting his home, but this time with a Halloween theme. Between all four of his home transformations and hundreds of millions of views, this time he's looking to turn those views into something positive for the community.
"We're going for our fourth viral project," he said.
This time is a little different. Izadi partnered with the Boys and Girls Club.
"We dumped 40 tons of mulch to make a pumpkin patch," he said.
He also invited kids over for a free Halloween fest, complete with free pumpkins to carve.
"We've never actually had people over for a Graffiti Mansion, this is the first time we're opening the gates," Izadi said.
The kids also got a chance to check out the beginning of the latest mansion transformation. Dozens of kids showed up Tuesday to see it for themselves.
"I've never seen anything like it," Manny Aceves said. "Letting everyone come here and do this for free, I mean man my hats off to him."
While children carved, the dozens of artists transforming the home continued working.
"We have people from South Africa, Ireland, and just a ton of Vegas strong locals," Izadi said of the people painting his home.
"And another cool thing is everyone from around the world that's here are all volunteers," Sancho Van Ryan, Izadi's partner said. "This is a volunteer art project."
Some of those artists even took time to help the kids spray paint their pumpkins.
"What he's doing for the Boys and Girls Club is just a really good thing," Aceves said.
Izadi says his gates aren't just open to the Boys and Girls Club, he and his team want the community to stop by all month long, but wants them to remember why he's doing this -- for the Boys and Girls Club.
"Stop by, all month long you can drop off pumpkins, carving kits, and sealed candy or even money, all month long to the mansion for the Boys and Girls Club," Van Ryan said.
If you ask Izadi why he chose to help the Boys and Girls Club, he references his decorated home.
"For me, I went to the Boys and Girls Club, I got inspired and to do all this you see now."
Armani Izadi's home is on South Pioneer Way and he will be accepting donations for the Boys and Girls Club all month long. Izadi said come November 1, he'll be painting the mansion back to white.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.