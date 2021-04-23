LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas local ended her week with some extra money in her pocket after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified as Delores Raymond, hit a $238,559 progressive jackpot at Palace Station on Thursday. The big win was off a $1.25 bet on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slot machine, the company said.
The release notes that this marked the second massive Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Station Casinos in less than a week, as a guest hit a progressive payday of $603,644 off a $1.75 bet on Saturday, April 17 at Red Rock Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.