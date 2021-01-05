LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas local rang in the new year with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
According to Boyd Gaming, the man, identified only as Richard from Las Vegas, hit a $150,403 Super Grand progressive jackpot at 4:30 p.m. at the Orleans.
Richard made a $10 bet on Aristocrat's Dollar Storm™ slot machine when he hit the jackpot, Boyd Gaming said.
The lucky winner said he plans on using his jackpot winnings to take a trip to Hawaii.
